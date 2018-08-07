FOOD & DRINK

Italy's Nutella maker looking to hire 60 taste testers

EMBED </>More Videos

Nutella maker Ferrero wants to hire taste testers.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK --
It is a dream job that requires absolutely no experience.

Calling all Nutella lovers: the makers of the famed spread need you!

The Ferrero company is looking for 60 taste testers, and yes, the job is paid.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

This is the first time Ferrero is recruiting consumers of the rich chocolate-hazelnut spread.

There is one catch: you have to be ready and willing to locate to Italy, site of the company's headquarters.

Ferrero will choose and train 60 lucky "sensory judges," narrow them down and eventually offer finalists part-time jobs.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodfoodjobs
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
Fancy, filling and fresh: explore 3 new businesses to open in Durham
Coffee, Cocktails and Tapas! NOW OPEN: Fig Raleigh
This company will pay you $10,000 to travel and eat BBQ
Bottoms up: Get to know 3 of Durham's newest bars
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Cree employee charged with stealing company secrets worth more than $100M
Sources: Fetus discovered by crew on plane from Charlotte to NY
Raleigh contractor arrested after state fraud investigation
Hail hurts 14 people, kills 2 birds at Colorado zoo
Lowe's gifts lawn mower to 9-year-old robbed at lemonade stand
Airborne! Drone delivery service moves forward in Holly Springs
Pregnant teen, unborn baby fatally shot in High Point
Family and friends gather to remember young mother killed in Durham
Show More
Woman helps man short on cash at Wawa, finds out he's Keith Urban
Wake taxpayers sound off on $1 billion bond package for schools, parks
Fayetteville Police search for 2 men in armed robbery of Cook Out restaurant
1 killed, 1 seriously injured in Moore County crash
Power restored to more than 2,700 Duke Energy in Garner after outage
More News