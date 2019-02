Marketside Bagged Green Beans, 32oz. (2 LB) 907g UPC 681131457385 with Best If Used By MAR-9-2019 and lot code 83931-123 or 83939-124

Marketside Bagged Green Beans, 12 oz. (340g) UPC 681131328869 with Best If Used By MAR-8-2019 and lot code 83928-628 or 83932-123

Marketside Bagged Butternut Squash, 16oz. (1 LB) 454g UPC 681131122351with Best If Used By MAR-6-2019 and lot code 83940-319 or 83940-139

Green beans and butternut squash sold in nine states, including North Carolina, are being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.Florida company Southern Specialties Inc. issued a voluntary recall on select Marketside green beans and butternut squash.The Marketside brand vegetables were shipped Feb. 17 and may have reached stores in North Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.To date, Southern Specialties has not been informed of any illnesses associated with this recall, according to the FDA. The FDA said anyone who has the recalled product should not consume it and either destroy it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.