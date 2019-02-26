POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (WTVD) --Green beans and butternut squash sold in nine states, including North Carolina, are being recalled due to possible Listeria contamination.
Florida company Southern Specialties Inc. issued a voluntary recall on select Marketside green beans and butternut squash.
The Marketside brand vegetables were shipped Feb. 17 and may have reached stores in North Carolina, Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia.
To date, Southern Specialties has not been informed of any illnesses associated with this recall, according to the FDA.
PRODUCT INFO:
The FDA said anyone who has the recalled product should not consume it and either destroy it or return it to the place of purchase for a refund.
