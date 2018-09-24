FOOD & DRINK

Krispy Kreme celebrates National Coffee Day with Coffee Glazed Doughnut

EMBED </>More Videos

Krispy Kreme is celebrating National Coffee Day with two coffee creations.

By
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) --
It's a match made in heaven -- coffee and doughnuts.

And now the two have truly become "one" at Krispy Kreme!

In honor of National Coffee Day (Saturday), the North Carolina-based doughnut maker is offering two new coffee creations available all week long.

Krispy Kreme bringing back chocolate glazed flavor
Select Krispy Kreme shops will be offering the wildly popular Chocolate Glazed Doughnuts on the first Friday of every month.


The Coffee Glazed Doughnut and Original Glazed Coffee go on sale Monday.

Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App

The "brewing doughnut" is an original doughnut with a coffee glaze, while its "glazing coffee" is like a glazed doughnut in a cup.

Coffee lovers can snag a free coffee, any size, on Saturday at participating locations -- Durham, Raleigh, Fuquay-Varina, Goldsboro, Greensboro, Knightdale, Rocky Mount, and Wake Forest are all included.

To make that deal even sweeter, the company is allowing rewards members to get a free doughnut with their coffee.

Don't have time to try the Original Glazed Coffee? That's fine. The company plans to make it a permanent menu item.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodkrispy kremedonutscoffeedealsnorth carolina newsAsheville
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FOOD & DRINK
'Mayochup' now exists, whether you like it or not
Sample state fair food for free this weekend
This year's most popular Halloween candy is...
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Gastonia 6-year-old autistic boy missing after park trip with father
Durham police: Woman on golf cart injured after car rams into her
County-by-county list of closures: I-95 reopens throughout NC
Pender County fire department washes fish off of I-40
Drone footage shows South Carolina neighborhoods underwater
Busting the rumors: Florence will not reform, hit the Carolinas
Train derails in Iowa, dumping sand, railcars into river
School bus driver charged with letting students drive the bus
Show More
Officials: 7-year-old boy dies after falling between subway cars
FEMA Disaster Recovery Center opens in Fayetteville
28-year-old man dies following Goldsboro shooting
Not having stamps stops college students from absentee voting: Report
Report: 2nd woman claims sexual misconduct by Kavanaugh
More News