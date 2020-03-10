Krispy Kreme ready to unveil St. Patrick's Day-inspired line of doughnuts

Krispy Kreme is passing the luck of the Irish on to its customers' tastebuds this week.The North Carolina-based chain's signature glazed doughnuts will be decorated with some St. Patrick's Day cheer.The doughnut chain is rolling out St. Patrick's Day-inspired doughnuts as some existing flavors are getting topped with green frosting and seasonal designs. This marks the first time that Krispy Kreme is going green with each flavored donut. Last year, the shop dyed its signature glazed donuts green for the holiday.This year, the "Leprechaun Trap" doughnut will be filled with Irish Kreme-flavored filling, resembling a pot of gold.The doughnuts are available from March 14 through March 17 at participating Krispy Kreme restaurants.