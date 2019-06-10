Krispy Kreme opening flagship store in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, New York -- Doughnut chain Krispy Kreme announced it will open a brand-new flagship store in Times Square next year.The first-of-its-kind flagship shop will open at 48th Street and Broadway and will serve fresh doughnuts 24/7, the company announced Monday.Krispy Kreme is most well-known for its signature original glazed doughnut.The flagship store will showcase the doughnut making process, interactive digital experiences, a glaze waterfall, stadium-style seating, a walk-up window and exclusive merchandise.The store is expected to serve more guests annually than any other Krispy Kreme location in the world."Our direction is to be the most loved sweet treat brand in the world. In the most iconic city in the world, the Krispy Kreme Times Square Flagship will showcase our brand on the global stage and inspire customer wonder. We love making awesome doughnuts - and New Yorkers deserve hot and fresh doughnuts!" said Michael Tattersfield, CEO and President of Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation.The store is expected to open in early 2020.Krispy Kreme's headquarters are located in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.