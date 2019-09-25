food

Krispy Kreme serving doughnuts filled with coffee-flavored cream for one week only

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- For one week only at Krispy Kreme, you can have your coffee and eat it too with the new Original Filled Coffee Kreme Doughnut.

Until Sept. 29, Krispy Kreme will sell an Original Glazed doughnut with Coffee Kreme filling.

To celebrate National Coffee Day, the doughnut chain will allow guests to get one free Original Glazed doughnut and one free small brewed coffee on Sunday, Sept. 29.

Find your Krispy Kreme location here.
