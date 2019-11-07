Food & Drink

More than 2 million pounds of chicken products recalled, may contain metal

More than 2 million pounds of chicken products were voluntarily recalled over concerns they may be contaminated with "extraneous" materials, specifically metal, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA) Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Approximately 2,071,397 pounds of Simmons Prepared Foods poultry products were part of the recall, the agency announced on Wednesday.

The USDA said there have not yet been any confirmed reports of injuries, but anyone concerned about injuries or illnesses should contact a health care provider.

The affected products -- produced from Oct. 21, 2019, through Nov. 4, 2019 -- include many ready-to-cook chicken products, such as boneless skin chicken, whole chicken and chicken wings. Their establishment number reads "P-1949," "P- 486" or "P-5837" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The items were shipped in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma and Pennsylvania.

The agency urged the public to throw out or return the products.

Simmons Prepared Foods said in a statement that "food safety is a very serious matter at Simmons."

"That is why Simmons has issued a precautionary and voluntary recall of approximately 2 million pounds of fresh and frozen chicken products due to the potential to contain extraneous material, specifically metal ... Simmons Foods' values the trust our customers place in us to deliver quality products that are safe. When something happens that is potentially inconsistent with this promise to our customers, it will always require careful and constant review to maintain our commitment to food safety," the statement read.

For a full list of recalled products, click here.
