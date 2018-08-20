FOOD

Finally! Morgan Street Food Hall opens in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) --
The highly-anticipated Morgan Street Food Hall officially opened its doors Monday morning almost one month after its original opening date.

Raleigh's first-ever food hall is located in the Warehouse District and is home to 22 different businesses.

It was originally set to open on July 23 but unforeseen delays slowed the process, officials said.

The concept features multiple food vendors, craft sellers, a butcher shop and beer garden.

There's seating for 350 people inside and there will be nearly 400 people employed in the building.

