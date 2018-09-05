FOOD & DRINK

National Cheese Pizza Day

EMBED </>More Videos

One of the most popular varieties of pizza gets its honor on the fifth of September. (WPVI)

Today is National Cheese Pizza Day!

One of the most popular varieties of pizza gets its honor on the fifth of September.

Pizza has become one of America's favorite meals. In fact, Americans eat approximately 350 slices of pizza per second.

The first pizza establishment in the United States opened in 1905 in New York's Little Italy.

However, some believe the beginnings of pizza occured in Ancient Greece. The Greeks would cover their bread with oils, herbs, and cheese.

The tomato was not a staple addition to the pizza until the 1700s. Before that, they were thought to be poisonous and unfit for consumption.

To celebrate National Cheese Pizza Day, head to your favorite pizza place or make your own homemade pizza!
Related Topics:
foodpizzacheese
FOOD & DRINK
'Do NOT eat. Do NOT buy' Honey Smacks, CDC warns
Bella's Wood Fired Pizza debuts downtown
Curry, ice cream and brews: 3 new Raleigh businesses to visit now
Longhorn opens up barbecuing hotline for Labor Day
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Teen dead after 'playing with gun' in Fayetteville home, police say
Fayetteville police investigating after passerby finds woman's body on road
Mother charged after missing boy's body found in the woods
Florida child killed by falling tree as Gordon strikes land
At Raleigh city council meeting, emotions boil over about police accountability
Kids, parents sound off to Wake school board: 'Please don't reassign us'
Raleigh apartment maintenance man accused of trying to rape tenant
Husband wanted in Fayetteville wife's murder arrested in Las Vegas
Show More
Gordon makes landfall near Alabama-Mississippi border
Ousted Fayetteville city councilman Tyrone Williams charged with child sex crime
Local reaction mixed to Colin Kaepernick's 'Just Do It' Nike deal
Police identify 2 men shot and killed at Rocky Mount home, another injured
'I was shocked:' Wake County children left waiting two hours for bus
More News