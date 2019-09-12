Food & Drink

State's first wine school opens in Raleigh offering certifications in wine education

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- North Carolina's first wine school is now open in Raleigh. Vitis House is the first in the state to provide education and certification classes through Wine and Spirit Education Trust (WSET) based out of London.

"WSET is the most prestigous wine school in the world," said Vitis House Founder and WSET educator Chef Doreen Colondres.

"We are the first program provider of the courses in the state of N.C., so it's a school based in London and they have about 700 program providers offering these courses around the world in 15 different languages. It's impressive," Colondres added.

The classes will run the gamut from basic introductory wine pairing courses to certificate programs.

All classes will be taught at the Loading Dock Raleigh.

Colondres also plans to offer cooking classes.

The next basic class is Oct. 18. The class titled, 'Champagne and Friends' will teach participants all about champagne and bubbly wines on National Champagne Day.

