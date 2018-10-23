PRODUCT RECALLS

Nearly 2.5 million pounds of frozen taquitos recalled over possible salmonella contamination

EMBED </>More Videos

Check your freezer for frozen taquitos. Ruiz Food Products, Inc. is recalling nearly 2.5 million pounds of taquitos nationwide due to possible salmonella and listeria contamination, according to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service. (iStock)

DINUBA, Calif. --
Check your freezer for frozen taquitos. Ruiz Food Products, Inc. is recalling nearly 2.5 million pounds of taquitos nationwide due to possible salmonella and listeria contamination, according to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service.

The problem was discovered on Oct. 16, 2018, when Ruiz Food Products, Inc. received notification that the diced onions used in the production of their beef and cheese taquitos were being recalled by their supplier due to Listeria monocytogenes and Salmonella concerns, said the USDA.

Recall Alert: Trader Joe's Carnitas with Salsa Verde Burritos
A recall has been issued for Trader Joe's Carnitas with Salsa Verde Burritos due to the possible presence of both Listeria and/or Salmonella.


The recalled taquitos were produced from July 1 through October 10. They include the following products:

  • 4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos "Beef Taco & Cheese Taquitos" with a case code 86183 printed on the label.
  • 4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos "Buffalo Style Cooked Glazed Chicken Taquitos" with a case code 86006 printed on the label.
  • 4.5-lbs. cardboard cases containing 24-count Go-Go Taquitos "Chipotle Chicken Wrapped in A Battered Flour Tortilla" with a case code 86019 printed on the label.


The products subject to recall bear establishment numbers "17523A or P-17523A" and "45694 or P-45694" in the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors nationwide, said the USDA.

Symptoms associated with salmonella include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever. Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headaches, stiff neck, confusion and convulsions that are sometimes preceded by diarrhea, according to health officials.

There are no confirmed reports of people getting sick from eating the frozen taquitos. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

If you have the recalled taquitos in your refrigerator, you can return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

Click here for more information on the recalled products.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodhealthrecallproduct recallsruiz foodstacosfrozenfoodsalmonellalisteriaconsumerbeefchickencheeseu.s. & worlddinuba
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
PRODUCT RECALLS
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
USDA: Safeway, Target, Sam's Club may have received recalled beef
Ground beef recall over E. coli concerns after 1 person dies
Potentially life-threatening mix up prompts medication recall
More product recalls
FOOD & DRINK
O-Ku Raleigh brings Japanese fare "with a Southern twist" to the Warehouse District
Craving Southern fare? Check out Goldsboro's top 3 eateries
Youtube star orders two waters at NC restaurant, leaves $10K tip
Insects worm their way onto the menu at Raleigh's Bugfest Critter Cook-off
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Hurricane Willa will bring rain to the Triangle
Mom says Wakefield HS student was beaten during gym class
Photo goes viral after no one shows up to boy's party
Apex golf shop catches fire overnight
Titanic replica to retrace path of original in 2022
Deputy injured in deadly ambush shooting in Florence, SC, has died
Mega Millions jackpot at $1.6B for drawing tonight
Authorities: Explosive device found near George Soros' home
Show More
Video: Bears play with tire swing in Asheville
Tied in the polls, Holding and Coleman square off in key debate
Bob Barker, 94, hospitalized in LA
Cardinal Gibbons students pay tribute to classmate killed in crash
Fall colors close to peak, but still not as bright as years past
More News