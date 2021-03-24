New Lowes Foods grocery store opens in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lowes Foods is opening a brand new store in Cary on Wednesday.The grocery store will be located on Mills Park Drive off Green Level Church Road.The store features a coffee roaster, a beer den, and a pick your own herbs section.The grocery store is open from 6 a.m. to midnight every day. The fuel station is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.