CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lowes Foods is opening a brand new store in Cary on Wednesday.
The grocery store will be located on Mills Park Drive off Green Level Church Road.
SEE ALSO: Wegmans no longer coming to Fenton development in Cary, store officials say
The store features a coffee roaster, a beer den, and a pick your own herbs section.
The grocery store is open from 6 a.m. to midnight every day. The fuel station is open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. every day.
New Lowes Foods grocery store opens in Cary
