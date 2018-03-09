NOW OPEN

Now Open: New pizza joint in downtown Raleigh - The Pizza Times

The Pizza Times serves up to-go slices until midnight.

RALEIGH, NC (WTVD) --
Empire Eats opens its seventh Triangle restaurant with The Pizza Times at 210 S. Wilmington St. in downtown Raleigh.

The standing-room-only pizza place is open until midnight each week for a late night slice. They also serve full pizza pies. They are in the same building as two other Empire Eats restaurants, The Raleigh Times and Morning Times.

Street-side glass windows often grab the attention of pedestrians on S. Wilmington Street.

"It's kind of a new concept to downtown Raleigh so a lot of people walking by see us tossing pizzas and they go, 'oh, wow-pizzas!'" explained Executive Chef Michael "Rehmmy" Rehm.

The Pizza Times
210 S. Wilmington Street, Downtown Raleigh, NC
(919) 832.4411
HOURS:
Monday - Sunday
11 am - 12 am
TAKE-OUT ONLY

Pizza Times is open in downtown Raleigh with fresh pizza offerings until midnight.

