Popeye's offering emotional support chicken for travelers

Popeye's offering emotional support chicken for travelers. Gray Hall reports during Action News at 9 a.m. on December 22, 2018.

Travelers will be packing the airports this weekend as they make their way to grandma's house.

And to help ease some of the stress that comes with traveling, there is a new, and very unique, feature being offered at Philadelphia International.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen is offering flyers its own brand of comfort while providing a good laugh.

It has launched an "emotional support chicken."

That means travelers passing through Terminal C can get a fried chicken meal in a specially designed, chicken-themed carrier box -- which is permitted to fly without any restrictions.

If you want one, you will have to request it when ordering.
