Popular Asheville brewery opening in Raleigh

One of Asheville's most popular breweries is coming to Raleigh.Burial Beer Co.will open at the Transfer Co. Food Hall this fall on Davie Street."Our tiny Triangle outpost will allow us to share our finest taproom-only offerings with a larger crowd east," Burial announced on Instagram.Burial said it is saving Triangle residents their current nine-hour round trip drive to visit its Asheville taproom."We aren't making more beer. Expanding our retail reach allows us to be more sustainable, and share a more direct relationship with our customers. It also means more beer for the North Carolinians that held us up high in our infancy, and carried us to be the brewery we now are."Burial started in 2013 and has experienced rapid growth because of the popularity of its beer."We are beyond excited to share our makings, relationships and festivities with the people of the Triangle," says the Burial Beer Co. Instagram post.