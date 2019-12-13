Food & Drink

Popular biscuit spot 'Rise' to bring back holiday doughnuts

By
DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Durham-based Rise Southern Biscuits and Righteous Chicken is getting into the holiday spirit by bringing back some festive doughnut flavors.

Starting Friday, Rise customers will see the return of some popular flavors with holiday flair and even a new sweet threat.

If you were missing the double glazed, vanilla icing with sprinkles, chocolate icing or apple fritter doughnuts, you're in luck.



They're all coming back.

Plus the hot chocolate doughnut will be available at select locations for a limited time. It comes topped with cocoa powder and a candy cane.

All doughnuts are made fresh each morning. Rise has restaurants in Durham, Raleigh, Holly Springs, Morrisville, Fayetteville, Carrboro and Asheville.
