NASHVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A barbecue restaurant that shut down after a salmonella outbreak last month is making plans to reopen.Doug Sauls' Bar-B-Que & Seafood closed Nov. 22 after the Nash County Health Department linked the restaurant to at least 10 cases of the foodborne illness.In a Facebook post, the restaurant said the health department has cleared the restaurant to reopen Friday.Doug Sauls' opened in 1977. The restaurant said this is the first incident like this it has had in its four decades of operation.