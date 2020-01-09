Food & Drink

Protein snack trays and trail mix sold in NC under recall

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Snack trays and trail mix packages sold in convenience stores, micro-markets, hospitals, hotels and vending machines are being recalled because of possible Listeria contamination.

The concern is focused on hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods at a Gainesville, Georgia facility that may be connected to a Listeria outbreak linked to several reported illnesses and one death.

The snack trays and trail mix carry the brand name Fresh Location and were sold in North Carolina, Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Georgia, South Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, Indiana, and Mississippi.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems.

Healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

Fresh Location has not received any reports of illness related to the consumption of the protein snack tray or protein trail mix.

The products under recall include:
  • Protein Snack Tray 6.44 oz total weight packaged in a 4-compartment plastic tray with UPC: 8-5511000804-6 and with Fresh by lot dates of: 12/21/19, 12/22/19, 12/24/19, 12/27/19, 12/28/19, 12/29/19, 12/31/19, 01/03/20, 01/04/20
  • Protein Trail Mix 3.52 oz total weight packaged in a 10.5-ounce plastic cup with UPC: 8-5511000813-8 and with Fresh by lot dates of: 12/23/19, 12/24/19, 12/26/19, 12/29/19, 12/30/19, 12/31/19, 01/02/20, 01/05/20, 01/06/20


    • Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-865-717-6800.
