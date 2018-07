EMBED >More News Videos Set your DVR and be sure to tune in Friday morning

Set your DVR and be sure to tune in Friday morning for a special guest on Live with Kelly and Ryan.A Raleigh man will be featured on the show's Fired Up Friday -- Fan Foodie Face Off.Sejal Patel will be showing us how to whip up Korean BBQ tacos.And you can vote!Watch the show, then vote through next Wednesday at KellyandRyan.com or on the show's Facebook page. Live with Kelly and Ryan airs at 9 a.m. on ABC11.