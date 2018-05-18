COMMUNITY INFLUENCERS

Recipe: Grilled asparagus salad with camarosa strawberries

We're making a delicious asparagus salad with the chef at the Fearrington House Restaurant at Fearrington Village. (WTVD)

We're cooking with The Fearrington House Restaurant's Chef de Cuisine Andrew Williams. Today he made for us a salad made with grilled asparagus and strawberries.

Watch the video above for directions!
Ingredients

Grilled asparagus
Pickled strawberries
Castelvetrano olives
Crimson onion
Manchego mousse

Manchego cheese
Olive oil ice cream
Pink pepper & Sichuan tuile
Fermented strawberry consommé
Mustard flower

Pink peppercorn
Sichuan pepper
Raspberry vinegar
Salt
Lemon
