Triangle Restaurant Week kicks off with fewer participants this year

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's Triangle Restaurant Week but fewer restaurants are participating this year.It's usually one of the largest foodie events in the Southeast but it's looking different right now because of the pandemic.The founder said participation is down 50 percent because of staffing shortages.Restaurants are also dealing with a hike in meat prices -- the items costing 20 to 40 percent more.The culinary event can be a huge boost for business.Vivace in North Hills is hoping the event will stimulate sales and they will see new faces."I am excited, just ready to get back into it," said owner Kyle Shultz. "Our kitchen is excited to try new things. We're looking forward to kind of bringing new people out here and give them something new to experience."The event takes place June 7-13.Menu options for this year's Triangle Restaurant Week vary in price from $15-35. You can see which restaurants are participating and what food they're offering for this special event by