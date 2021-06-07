Food & Drink

Triangle Restaurant Week kicks off with fewer participants this year

EMBED <>More Videos

Triangle Restaurant Week kicks off today

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- It's Triangle Restaurant Week but fewer restaurants are participating this year.

It's usually one of the largest foodie events in the Southeast but it's looking different right now because of the pandemic.

The founder said participation is down 50 percent because of staffing shortages.

Restaurants are also dealing with a hike in meat prices -- the items costing 20 to 40 percent more.

The culinary event can be a huge boost for business.

Vivace in North Hills is hoping the event will stimulate sales and they will see new faces.

"I am excited, just ready to get back into it," said owner Kyle Shultz. "Our kitchen is excited to try new things. We're looking forward to kind of bringing new people out here and give them something new to experience."

The event takes place June 7-13.

Menu options for this year's Triangle Restaurant Week vary in price from $15-35. You can see which restaurants are participating and what food they're offering for this special event by clicking here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkraleighdurhamchapel hillfoodrestaurant
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
NC student gets diploma after controversy
Is your kid 'playing' COVID-19? A child psychiatrist weighs in
FDA approves first new Alzheimer's drug in nearly 20 years
LATEST: 54% of adults in NC got at least 1 vaccine dose
FDA approves new drug for chronic weight management
Renting porta potty challenging as COVID restrictions ease
4 children among 6 killed in wrong-way crash on Kentucky interstate
Show More
Supreme Court rules against immigrants with temporary status
Man with chronic pain wants others to know there are opioid alternatives
New national indoor soccer team to call Fayetteville home
US traffic deaths up 7% last year, highest number since 2007
Jeff Bezos going into space on July 20
More TOP STORIES News