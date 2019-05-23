Wimpy's Grill in Durham to close its doors after 32 years

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wimpy's Grill, the highly-praised burger joint in Durham, is going to close its doors at the end of the day Thursday.The landmark restaurant, located at 617 Hicks Street, has been whipping up scrumptious patties since its opening in 1987.The restaurant is set to close following the retirement of Larry Mishoe, who opened Wimpy's Grill with his wife, Brenda.Larry is now joining Brenda in retirement.In the past, Wimpy's was named as having the best burger in North Carolina.In 2009, the Travel Channel's "Man V. Food" came to town, and show host Adam Richman ate at various places in Durham and stopped by Wimpy's for its so-called Garbage Burger, a bacon double cheeseburger with chili, slaw and all the traditional toppings.