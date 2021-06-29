Sports

'Football is gay' - new NFL ad shows support to LGBTQ+ community

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

'Football is gay' - NFL ad supports LGBTQ+ community

The NFL is sending a powerful message of support to the LGBTQ+ community, a week after Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib came out as gay.

He's the first active NFL player to do so.

The league tweeted out a new commercial which starts out by saying "football is gay."



It then adds "football is lesbian, queer, transgender, bisexual, American and freedom."

RELATED: Carl Nassib jersey becomes top seller
EMBED More News Videos

Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib on Monday became the first active NFL player to come out as gay.



The 30-second spot offers a link to the Trevor Project, an organization that provides suicide prevention services to the LGBTQ+ community.

Nassib pledged to donate $100,000 to the nonprofit which saw its online donations skyrocket after his announcement.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportslgbtq+gaynflfootballgay athlete
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
LATEST: North Carolina evictions moratorium to end July 1
Venomous pet zebra cobra missing in Raleigh
'Excruciating:' Florida collapse search stretches to Day 6
New area code coming to Fayetteville
Mom goes viral on TikTok for bringing son to job interview
Some employers say wage increases haven't helped staffing shortage
Pandemic Baby Bust: Early data shows decline in births in 2020
Show More
Cary hair stylist says UNC Transgender Health Program changed her life
Residents fight hedge-fund purchase of Chapel Hill mobile home park
Man waiting at bus stop killed in Durham drive-by; reward offered
Sen. Graham pushes for construction of interstate to Myrtle Beach
High levels of lead found in Cumberland Co. elementary school water
More TOP STORIES News