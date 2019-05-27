Former Bragg soldier killed in shooting at Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Fort Bragg soldier was shot and killed Saturday in west Charlotte.

Monica Smith, 26, had served in the Army at Fort Bragg, her mother told ABC affiliate WSOC. Smith also had an 8-year-old son.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called to a home on Catherine Simmons Avenue in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

When they got there, police said they found Smith inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been made.
