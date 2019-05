Former Bragg soldier killed in shooting at Charlotte home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A former Fort Bragg soldier was shot and killed Saturday in west Charlotte.Monica Smith, 26, had served in the Army at Fort Bragg, her mother told ABC affiliate WSOC . Smith also had an 8-year-old son.Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers were called to a home on Catherine Simmons Avenue in the Lincoln Heights neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. after reports of a shooting.When they got there, police said they found Smith inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound. She was taken to Atrium Health's Carolinas Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.No arrests have been made.