Runners at Fort Bragg honor fallen soldiers during annual 5k run

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Saturday was all about military appreciation at Fort Bragg.

Runners and their friends and families participated in Fort Bragg's annual Run, Honor, Remember 5k at Hedrick Stadium to pay tribute to fallen soldiers.

Fort Bragg's U.S. Army Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, and Fort Bragg's Survivor Outreach Service office organized a boot-laying memorial display, featuring 7,000 boots, honoring fallen service members at the center of the run to remember the sacrifices of fallen soldiers as runners passed the field.

A small American flag and a photo of a fallen service member from each of the five military branches were placed in each boot.

