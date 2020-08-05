Fort Bragg Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in nearby cow pasture

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg troops made an emergency landing in a cow pasture just east of the base.

The crew was in an Apache helicopter when the crew needed to make a "flight control malfunction precautionary landing."



The landing was made successfully in a farmer's field located near River Road and I-295.

Nobody was injured in the emergency landing.

A spokesperson for the 82nd Airborne Division said the cows in the pasture were perturbed but forgiving.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fort braggfayettevillefort bragghelicoptermilitaryemergency landing
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID-19 LATEST: Decision on Phase 3 expected soon
2 people dead after tornado touches down in Bertie County
Eastern NC communities began to clean up after Isaias
Prosecutors play prison phone call between 'doomsday' couple
Kraft releasing 'breakfast' mac & cheese in 2021
Fireworks, ammonium nitrate likely fueled Beirut explosion
Couple seen defacing BLM mural pleads not guilty to hate crime
Show More
WCPSS spells out first two weeks back for teachers, students
President Trump pledges recovery help following Isaias
Canes sweep NY Rangers, advance to next round of NHL playoffs
Fayetteville shop sees success going fully online amid COVID-19
Here's when you'll see Clorox wipes in stores again
More TOP STORIES News