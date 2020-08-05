Fort Bragg Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in nearby cow pasture

Crews from @82ndCAB safely executed a flight control malfunction precautionary landing. Crews & aircraft landed safely in a pasture east of Bragg. Cows were perturbed, but forgiving. pic.twitter.com/KGi05TaTam — All American Division (@82ndABNDiv) August 4, 2020

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg troops made an emergency landing in a cow pasture just east of the base.The crew was in an Apache helicopter when the crew needed to make a "flight control malfunction precautionary landing."The landing was made successfully in a farmer's field located near River Road and I-295.Nobody was injured in the emergency landing.A spokesperson for the 82nd Airborne Division said the cows in the pasture were perturbed but forgiving.