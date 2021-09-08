How you can help welcome home soldiers returning to Fort Bragg

The 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade Barracks Welcome Project hopes to have a welcome basket available for every single soldier returning to empty barracks rooms.
The group said that single Soldiers often return to empty barracks rooms because their belongings are still in storage.
"Our goal is to supply each room with a Welcome Home Basket so these soldiers can relax instead of going out to purchase these items," the group said in a post on social media.
Each basket will have the following:
- Laundry basket
- Sheets
- Blanket
- Pillow
- Toiletry kit
- Laundry detergent
- Shower curtain
- Towel
- Assorted snacks
- Drinks
- Welcome Home Card
The group has set up an amazon wish list to make it easier for you to purchase and donate these items.
All donations must be received by September 15.