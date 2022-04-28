Soldier killed, 3 others injured in military vehicle accident at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A soldier was killed and three others injured in a military vehicle accident around noon Thursday on Fort Bragg.
The soldiers were treated at the scene and taken to Womack Army Medical Center for treatment.
"We are saddened by the death of one of our own as a result of a vehicle accident today," said Maj. Gen. Brian Mennes, Deputy Commanding General, XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Bragg. "Our heart goes out to the soldier's family and friends as we collectively mourn the loss of this soldier."
The incident remains under investigation.
The name of the soldier killed is being withheld until 24 hours after the next of kin has been notified. The names of the injured soldiers are also being withheld.
The incident happened a day after several soldiers were overcome by heat during an aircraft training exercise at Fort Bragg.
