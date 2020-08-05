Fort Bragg Apache helicopter makes emergency landing in nearby cow pasture

The crew was in an Apache helicopter when the crew needed to make a "flight control malfunction precautionary landing."
Crews from @82ndCAB safely executed a flight control malfunction precautionary landing. Crews & aircraft landed safely in a pasture east of Bragg. Cows were perturbed, but forgiving.
The landing was made successfully in a farmer's field located near River Road and I-295.
Nobody was injured in the emergency landing.
A spokesperson for the 82nd Airborne Division said the cows in the pasture were perturbed but forgiving.