Records reveal investigation of stolen military property at then-Fort Bragg

According to federal prosecutors, from April 2017 to October 2019, two men conspired to steal and sell Army equipment on eBay.

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Federal court records obtained by the ABC11 I-Team revealed an investigation into stolen military property at Fort Bragg, now known as Fort Liberty.

According to federal prosecutors, from April 2017 to October 2019, Demarius Sanders and Julio Velasquez conspired to steal and sell Army equipment on eBay.

Both are charged with conspiracy to commit offense or to defraud the United States, but it is unclear what they stole or how they had access to the equipment.

Prosecutors are seeking $74,075 from Sanders and $51,350 from Velasquez. Court records show the two are accused of depositing the money from the sold military property into their PayPal accounts and splitting the proceeds.

An attorney for Velasquez told ABC11 that he had no comment. An attorney for Sanders did not respond to a request for comment.