Fort Bragg releases name of soldier hit and killed while crossing road

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Bragg has released the identity of a soldier that was hit and killed by a vehicle while walking in an intersection.

On Friday, around 10 a.m., Spc. John Michael De Leon, 31, was crossing the intersection of Knox Street and Honeycutt Street when the crash happened.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Spc. John Michael De Leon. John Michael served as a combat medic with his unit for two years," said Col. Jon Harvey, commander of the 18th Field Artillery Brigade.

He is survived by his wife, Heidi, and two children.

The crash is still under investigation.

"Selfless, enthusiastic, dedicated, and an outstanding teammate are just a few characteristics that describe Spc. John Michael De Leon," said Capt. Thomas Sujack, HHB commander. "As we mourn the loss of our teammate, we remember and honor him as the exceptional father, husband, son, Soldier, and combat medic he was. We are forever fortunate to have had him on our team for the past 2 years. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones."

Fort Bragg said the 18th Field Artillery Brigade will host a memorial service for Spc. De Leon in the coming days.