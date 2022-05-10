Fort Bragg soldiers return home from long deployment in Afghanistan

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Tears, tight hugs and smiles as Fort Bragg soldiers return from a long deployment on Tuesday morning.The troops with the Third Expeditionary Sustainment Command were supposed to return on Monday, but after two delays they arrived shortly before 5:00 a.m.The unit is returning home from a nearly nine-month deployment to Afghanistan.They played an integral part in the evacuation of more than 100,000 people and 7,000 American troops from the airport in Kabul last August.More soldiers from Fort Bragg are deployed in eastern Europe, in response to the war in Ukraine.There is no timeline for when they'll be returning home.