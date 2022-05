FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- After a two-year absence, the annual Fort Bragg Run, Honor, Remember 5K has returned.The 5K and memorial are a display of around 7,000 combat boots representing fallen soldiers since 9/11.The 5k run in remembrance of all the fallen soldiers will take place Saturday on Fort Bragg at Hedrick Stadium and begins at 7:30 a.m.