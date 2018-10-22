Fort Bragg soldier kidnapped 12-year-old, police say

CRAVEN CO., N.C. (WTVD) --A Fort Bragg soldier is facing charges for kidnapping a 12-year-old girl and leaving a ransom note for her family, according to Craven County Sheriff's Office.
The victim's grandmother called police Sunday morning when she woke up and discovered her granddaughter was missing.
The 12-year-old girl's bedroom window was open and a ransom note had been left on the bed, according to the girl's grandmother.
Investigators tracked the 12-year-old and found her in Fayetteville with James Murdock Peele.
Peele, a Fort Bragg soldier, was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping.
The girl was reunited with her grandmother.
Craven County Sheriff's Office plans to release more details Monday at 1:30 p.m.