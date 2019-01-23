Fort Bragg soldier killed during combat in Afghanistan

On Wednesday, the Department of Defense announced the death of a Fort Bragg soldier.Officials said Staff Sgt. Joshua Z. Beale, 32, of Carrollton, Virginia, died on Tuesday from injuries he sustained during combat in Tarin Kowt, Afghanistan.He was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Fort Bragg."Joshua was a smart, talented and dedicated member of 3rd SFG (A) and the special operations community. He will be greatly missed by everyone who had the fortunate opportunity to know him. We extend our deepest condolences to his family for this tragic loss," said Col. Nathan Prussian, 3rd SFG (A) commander.