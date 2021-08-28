Fort Bragg Special Forces soldier among fatalities in Afghanistan airport bombing, officials say

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Special Forces soldier from Fort Bragg was among the casualties in the devastating suicide bombing at the Kabul airport that killed as many as 169 Afghans and 13 American service members.The 1st Special Forces Command made the announcement Friday evening that one of their own soldiers was killed in Thursday's attack. Officials have not identified the victim as of Friday."Our teammate died not only serving our nation, but helping to give others a life of freedom and opportunity," 1st Special Forces Command wrote in a statement. "The sacrifices made by our soldiers and families over the past 20 years were not in vain, and our mission in Afghanistan is not yet over."The U.S. said it was the most lethal day for American forces in Afghanistan since 2011. The White House said President Joe Biden will look for opportunities to honor the servicemembers who lost their lives.A total of nearly 4,000 Fort Bragg soldiers are in the Middle East as part of last week's deployment.The U.S. will officially end its 20-year presence in the Middle East country on Aug. 31.