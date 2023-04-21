Soldier killed during training exercise at Fort Bragg

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- A soldier at Fort Bragg died April 19 during a training exercise.

A Fort Bragg spokesperson identified the soldier as Sgt. Joseph Zygarowski. He was a mechanic assigned to the 10th Transportation Battalion, 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary).

Zygarowski enlisted in the Army in 2018. He served 3 years with the 101st Airborne Division before being assigned to the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary) at Joint Base Langle-Eustis, Virginia.

"Sgt. Zygarowski was a model soldier, non-commissioned officer, and leader. His presence and expertise will be deeply missed by everyone in the team," shared Capt. Jonah Crews, commander of 149th Seaport Operations Company.

"We are deeply saddened by the loss of Sgt. Joseph Zygarowski," shared Col. Samuel Miller, commander of the 7th Transportation Brigade (Expeditionary). "He was an exceptional Soldier as part of our Resolute Family. Our thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones during this tragic time."

Fort Bragg did not release any details about the training exercise that Zygarowski was participating in when he was killed.

