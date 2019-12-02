Fort Bragg soldier runs toward sound of gunshots, helps save man shot during robbery

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Fort Bragg soldier said he was in the right place at the right time to help a man who was shot during a robbery.
Sergeant First Class Patrick Montgomery admits what he did was not the smartest decision available.
"It probably wasn't smart going up there, but he probably would've been dead if I didn't."
Montgomery was pumping gas when he heard gunshots coming from the pawn shop next door.
He ran toward the sound of the gunshots, poked it head through the store's broken glass and saw a trail of blood.
Following the blood he found 63-year-old Ron Ruple. Ruple is the co-owner of Bragg Pawn Shop. He was locking up the shop on Nov. 30 when a robber shot him.
"When I got around the corner there was just a massive amount of blood. He was clearly shot in his leg. I grabbed the power tool and used the cord as a tourniquet," Montgomery said.
The shooter remains at large, and Ruple remains alive thanks to the selfless act of a U.S. soldier.
