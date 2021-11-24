'It's a thank you': Fort Bragg hosts annual Thanksgiving lunch

FORT BRAGG, N.C. (WTVD) -- Service members who won't see their family this holiday received a taste of home.The dining room isn't quite set up like Grandma's, but the food looks and tastes like a masterpiece from her kitchen.Private Stephen Cox said this is the only Thanksgiving meal the 20-year-old Florida native will have until he's able to see his family next week."Trying this food out it honestly comes pretty close. I love Grandma's cooking, but this is pretty good food," said Cox. "I'm really thankful they're doing it for us. You know, not being able to go home really sucks. At least i get to have good food with my fellow soldiers."Several dining halls across the military installation including at the 3rd Brigade Combat Team Warrior Restaurant, are serving up gratitude for our men and women in uniform."So, this a culmination of all of our Army culinary training and from the cultural perspective of everyone's background, they're putting they're heart and soul into this meal to provide what's needed for service members," said SFC Kendell Jackson, the 3BCT restaurant manager.The theme inside the 3BCT dining facility is the Willy Wonka Chocolate Factory. During the annual tradition, senior Army officers serve soldiers."It's a chance to say thank you to the young paratroopers bring to their country and how much we appreciate the opportunity to lead and work for them," said Col Buddy Ferris, 3BCT Brigade Commander.