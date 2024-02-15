Fort Liberty leadership opens up about innovations on post: 'We're at an inflection point'

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Liberty officials are opening up about the state of the installation, sharing how its Army division has been innovating through its deployments for the Ukraine-Russia and the Israeli-Hamas conflicts.

"We're at an inflection point," said Lt. Gen. Chris Donahue, the commanding general of the XVIII Airborne Corps and Fort Liberty.

Officials said this has been a formative time for Fort Liberty, pointing to the redesignation, as well as the 82nd and 18th airbornes' deployments to Europe and the Middle East in the past year.

I've never seen the U.S. Army so well aligned to make sure that we're matching what is currently going on. - Lt. Gen. Chris Donahue

Donahue said soldiers have been developing new training and problem-solving measures for troops in the field.

"Our recent experiences in Ukraine and Sudan just proved that you can't hide, so how are you going to be able to move quickly, protect yourself, find your adversary, neutralize your adversary, and then continue to move and accomplish what you need to?" Donahue said.

He said soldiers are developing more sophisticated internal communication systems, electronics, ammunition, drones, and real-time data. Fort Liberty leaders said readiness is always key so they're examining how the Army can better anticipate moves from enemy forces.

"I've never seen the U.S. Army so well aligned to make sure that we're matching what is currently going on but more importantly, how we're building an Army that can deter into the future," Donahue said.

Officials said they're also improving the installation's roads and have installed mold-detection software in its buildings. The installation is in the early stages of developing new facilities including barracks and a combat center.

ABC11 also asked Donahue whether Fort Liberty has had any correspondence with Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in light of his prostate cancer diagnosis. He said it has not, but Donahue commended Austin for his high character and said he's confident Austin will pull through this stronger than ever.