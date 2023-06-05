Shortly after Fort Bragg was redesignated to Fort Liberty, the medical center there welcomed a new bundle of joy.

First ever child born on Fort Liberty receives special gift basket

The baby girl arrived at 9 pounds 5 ounces at 12:16 p.m. on June 2, just moments after the base officially became Fort Liberty.

Col. John Wilcox, installation Garrison Commander, Sgt. Major, Gregory Seymour, installation command Sergeant Major, WAMC Commander, Col David, Zinnante and Col. Hugh McLean Jr., WAMC's deputy commanding officer all congratulated the baby girl and her parents.

The new family also received a gift basket and other baby items courtesy of The Army & Air Force Exchange Service, YMCA and Fort Liberty Area Gifts.

Congratulations to the Moore family on the birth of their daughter, the first baby born on Fort Liberty.