Fort Liberty holds Family of the Year, Tree Lighting ceremonies

Hundreds of families attended were at Fort Liberty Thursday for a big tree lighting.

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Liberty kicked off its holiday festivities with its Family of the Year ceremony and its Christmas Tree Lighting event on Thursday.

The First Lieutenant Nasser Hassoun and his family were deemed Family of the Year at the ceremony at the Main Post Chapel. They were chosen out of 14 families that were nominated for the honor.

Officials say this event is all about celebrating military families for their involvement in their community, and for their support of other families.

The installation then hosted its tree lighting event across the street at the Main Post Parade Field.

The 82nd Airborne Division All-American Chorus and the Golden Knights performed ahead of the tree lighting. Santa and Mrs. Claus also made an appearance.