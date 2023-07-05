Fort Liberty gets ready for its first 4th of July celebration.

'This is where we all come together:' 60,000 turn out for July 4th celebration at Fort Liberty

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fort Liberty held its first July 4th celebration as an installation Tuesday after its historic redesignation last month.

The program included a performance from the 82nd All-American Rock Band, a flag ceremony, a performance of the national anthem and a parachute demonstration from the Golden Knights. The biggest acts of the night were Gavin DeGraw and headliner Sheryl Crow.

Post leaders said it makes them proud that an estimated 60,000 people turned out for the event.

"This is a place where we all get to come together," said Lt. Gen. Chris Donahue of the XVIII Airborne Corps. "(W)e're all one."

"We're celebrating our service to liberty with our community, so I think it just reinforces the fact that this is a community event," said Col. John Wilcox, the Fort Liberty Garrison commander.

Crowds were dazzled by the fireworks show at the end of the night. One military mom said she's honored to celebrate here during the installation's first Independence Day as Fort Liberty.

"It's super important and we're honestly lucky to be a part of that," Elba Cardona said.

Another mom said she's one of the first servicemembers to be permanently transferred to Fort Liberty after its redesignation and that this year's July 4th celebration was a warm welcome.

"I feel proud to have been assigned here. You know, this is where hard work happens. This is where good teams happen. So I feel honored that I was assigned here," said Cece Bernstine.

Cody Collins said his family came all the way from Ohio, and that he's especially proud to be the son of a veteran on July 4th.

"I just thank all the people here that were in the service because they risked their lives for us and I think that's pretty cool," he said. "And I want to be a soldier when I grow up."