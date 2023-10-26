Fort Liberty troops deploy to Middle East as Israel-Hamas war rages

Fort Liberty soldiers with the 18th Airborne Corps are deploying to the Middle East along with troops from other U.S. military installations.

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- As tensions escalate in the Middle East, soldiers from Fort Liberty are deploying in the region.

A spokesperson for the 18th Airborne Corps confirmed to ABC11 that local soldiers with the division were deploying to the region along with troops from the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, Fort Bliss and Fort Sill.

"Our units are trained and ready to support global response at any time," the spokesperson said.

Specifics about the number of soldiers or their mission in the area were not released "due to operational security."

This deployment comes a week after the Pentagon placed 2,000 troops on heightened alert because of the Israel-Hamas war.

