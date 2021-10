EMBED >More News Videos Smoke could be seen from miles away as firefighters battled a Thursday afternoon blaze at a scrapyard in Durham.

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- Smoke could be seen from miles away as firefighters battled a Thursday afternoon blaze at a scrapyard in Durham.The fire broke out at Foss Recycling in Durham at 1915 Riddle Road just off of Apex Highway.Officials told ABC11 that at least 10 cars are on fire at the scrapyard.No other details were immediately available.