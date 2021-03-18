'Horrible accident': Mother shot by child in back seat on I-95 in Johnston County, deputies say

BREAKING: Johnston County Sheriff’s Office responded to “accidental shooting” at 1:35pm, happened inside a vehicle traveling I-95 in the Four Oaks area. Deputy tells me a child fired the gun, mother was shot but able to walk out of the vehicle. She’s now at hospital. @ABC11_WTVD — Andrea Blanford (@AndreaABC11) March 18, 2021

FOUR OAKS, N.C. (WTVD) -- A mother was hospitalized after she was shot by a child riding in the back seat of a pickup Thursday afternoon.At 1:35 p.m., Johnston County deputies were called to an "accidental shooting" on I-95 that temporarily closed the northbound Four Oaks exit ramp.Deputies said the child found a gun and fired a round that struck the woman. She managed to get out of the truck and onto a stretcher, deputies said.She was rushed to WakeMed hospital for treatment of "non-life-threatening injuries."The Johnston County Sheriff's deputy called the shooting a "horrible accident" and "not a deliberate act."No charges have been filed as authorities continue to investigate how the child was able to get a loaded gun inside the vehicle.