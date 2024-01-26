Father charged in connection with accidental shooting that killed 3-year-old

Charges are pending following an investigation, officials said.

PINK HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Deputies charged a father in connection with an accidental shooting that killed a 3-year-old boy in Lenoir County.

On Jan. 14, deputies with the Lenoir County Sheriff's Office responded to calls about a 3-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself with a handgun at a house on Murphy Road. The child was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston where he was later pronounced dead.

The child was later identified as Clarence Roland Byrd IV.

Thursday, LCSO charged Clarence Byrd III, 29, with involuntary manslaughter and negligent child abuse. Byrd is being held under a secured bond.

"I challenge all Lenoir County residents to practice firearm safety in their homes, especially in homes were children are present," Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said in a release.

Featured video is from a previous report

