3-year-old NC boy dies after accidentally shooting himself: 'Horrible and Tragic'

Monday, January 15, 2024 4:38PM
Charges are pending following an investigation, officials said.
PINK HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- Lenoir County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is investigating after a child accidentally shot and killed himself Sunday morning.

According to the sheriff's office, around 9:30 a.m., a 3-year-old boy accidentally shot himself with a handgun at a house on Murphy Road. The child was taken to UNC Lenoir Health Care in Kinston where he was later pronounced dead.

Monday, the sheriff's office identified the child as Clarence Roland Byrd IV.

Sheriff Jackie Rogers released this statement Saturday after the tragic incident: "This is obviously a horrible and tragic situation and our heart goes out to the family and Pink Hill community. Our thoughts and prayers are extended to all involved."

LCSO said evidence is being analyzed at the NC SB lab and once they get the results, investigators will consult with the District Attorney's office regarding potential charges.

