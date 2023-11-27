Carolina Panthers fire head coach Frank Reich

The Panthers have an NFL-worst 1-10 record and are assured of a sixth straight losing season since owner David Tepper purchased the team in 2018 for $2.275 billion.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- The Carolina Panthers have fired head coach Frank Reich, it was announced Monday.

The Panthers on Sunday scored 15 or fewer points for the fifth straight week and for the seventh time in 11 games. Quarterback Bryce Young, , the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 draft that Carolina traded two first-round picks and star wide receiver DJ Moore to get, ranks last in the NFL in Total QBR.