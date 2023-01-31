Carolina Panthers to introduce new head coach Frank Reich

With an eye toward improving the offense, The Panthers have named Frank Reich as the sixth head coach in franchise history.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Carolina Panthers will introduce their new head coach, Frank Reich, today in Charlotte. He is the sixth head coach franchise history.

Reich is the first Panthers head coach with an offensive background, a factor that appeared to weigh heavily in the team's decision, according to ESPN.

The Panthers' coaching search also included talks with former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton. Interim coach Steve Wilks who, like Reich, received a second interview and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore had interviews with the team that stretched to multiple days.

Former coach Matt Rhule was fired following a 1-4 start last season.

The Panthers finished with a 7-10 record and one game behind the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the NFC South division.